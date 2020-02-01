Left Menu
Athletics-Mahuchikh soars to under-20 world record high jump

  01-02-2020
Ukraine teenager Yaroslava Mahuchikh soared to an under-20 indoor world record 2.02 metres with the best high jump of the season at Karlsruhe on Friday on the second stop of the World Athletics Indoor Tour. Mahuchikh, the world outdoor silver medallist, hit the bar on the way down on her first attempt at 2.02m but it stayed on, allowing her to add a centimetre to the U20 mark she had set in Lviv 13 days before.

The 18-year-old then had three failures at 2.04m, coming closest on her third attempt. Four other season's bests were set at the German meeting.

Silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, of Ukraine, overtook German world champion Malaika Mihambo to win the women's long jump with a 6.92m leap. Mihambo responded with a 6.83m effort before retiring. Ethiopian Fantu Worku ran away with the women's 3,000 metres in 8 minutes 37.58 seconds with Kenya's Bethwel Birgen claiming the men's race in 7:38.50.

The season's top time also fell in the men's 800m where Moroccan Mostafa Smaili clocked 1:46.38. French world record holder Renaud Lavillenie won the pole vault on countback with a 5.70m effort, holding off brother Valentin and Dutchman Menno Vloon. World champion Sam Kendricks was left behind after three misses at 5.60m.

