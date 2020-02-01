Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs face critical game against hapless Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 06:27 IST
Spurs face critical game against hapless Hornets
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@spurs )

If there is any game that can be considered a must-win in the middle of the NBA season, one could point to the Saturday's dustup at home against the Charlotte Hornets as incredibly important for the enigmatic San Antonio Spurs. That's because the game with the Hornets is the last before the Spurs' arduous, annual Rodeo Road Trip, in which this season San Antonio will play eight consecutive games away from home in 21 days -- seven contests against teams ahead of it in the Western Conference standings.

The Spurs take some needed momentum into Saturday's contest after beating Utah 127-120 at home on Wednesday in a game they dominated against one of the hottest teams in the league despite playing without forwarding LaMarcus Aldridge. DeMar DeRozan poured in season-best 38 points and Patty Mills added 18 off the bench as San Antonio snapped a three-game losing streak.

"We're fed up," DeRozan said after the game. "It's been tough the last three games, it sucks, losing the games we should have won. We knew we would have to bring it (against Utah), and, you know, we did well. We went out there by being aggressive. We didn't think too much; we went out there and played. We made mistakes but we didn't let the mistakes get us down." Dejounte Murray added 16 points for the Spurs, with Rudy Gay, Marco Belinelli and Derrick White scoring 10 points apiece for San Antonio.

"Everybody's contributed tonight and we made adjustments," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. "We had guys on the same page. Everybody responded pretty well to whatever was going on out of the court." Aldridge is day-to-day with a thumb injury.

The Hornets head to San Antonio on the heels of a 121-107 loss at the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Miles Bridges paced Charlotte with 23 points and Terry Rozier added 21 in the loss. P.J. Washington scored 15 points for the Hornets before he was forced from the game in the third quarter with a sprained right ankle. Willy Hernangomez and Devonte' Graham scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Charlotte, which has lost nine of its past 10 games and dropped 15 of 18.

Washington dominated the rebounding battle 57-38, a statistic that had Hornets coach James Borrego boiling mad after the loss. "A lack of physicality, presence, and pride about getting a rebound out there," Borrego said. "We didn't deserve to win tonight. It was a very disappointing second half."

"You can't teach pride and physicality," he added. "(Our guys) have to figure that out. If they want to win a game, if we want to win a game, they have to go get rebounds. That's the bottom line. This isn't tricky. We could do 20 minutes of rebounding drills, but in the end, they have to have pride in rebounding the ball." Just two of the Hornets' wins this season have come against teams that are currently above .500. Which means that they should give the Spurs, a team that's lost five times this year at home to squads that are below the break-even mark, a real tussle.

This will be the first of two games between the two teams this season. Charlotte swept the Spurs last year but San Antonio has a 41-17 all-time advantage over the Hornets and a 21-8 edge in games played in the Alamo City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

218 confirmed coronavirus patients in China have recovered, discharged from hospitals: Chinese envoy

As many as 218 patients diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospitals in China, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sun Weidong...

Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan

Umm Al-Fahm Israel, Feb 1 AFP In the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm residents are scared and angry over US President Donald Trumps peace plan which sees them as part of a future Palestinian state. At the same time, the deal of the century...

Rockets go small to hold off Mavericks

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 67 points and the undersized Houston Rockets squared their season series against the visiting Dallas Mavericks with a 128-121 win Friday at Toyota Center. Harden posted 35 points, a season-hig...

James Anderson asks to remove the 'Mankading law'

England pacer James Anderson has asked the International Cricket Council ICC and Marylebone Cricket Club MCC to remove the law regarding Mankading. His remarks came as Afghanistans spinner resorted to Mankading to dismiss a Pakistan batsman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020