Left Menu
Development News Edition

AC Milan recalls Diego Laxalt; Juventus offloads Emre Can

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 09:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 09:34 IST
AC Milan recalls Diego Laxalt; Juventus offloads Emre Can
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

United States left-back Antonee Robinson underwent medical exams with AC Milan in an attempt to transfer from Wigan but the deal fell through before the window closed on Friday. Instead, Milan recalled Diego Laxalt from Torino, where the Uruguay fullback had been on loan.

Juventus was relatively quiet on the transfer market, with little-used Emre Can moving to Borussia Dortmund on deadline day in a deal that could be worth as much as 26 million euros ($29 million). Mario Mandzukic signed for Qatari club Al-Duhail after being dropped by coach Maurizio Sarri, and third goalkeeper Matteo Perin was loaned to Genoa for the rest of the season.

Juve's biggest deal was signing 19-year-old midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta in a deal that could end up being worth as much as 44 million euros. But Juventus then immediately sent Kulusevski to Parma on loan. Roma loaned captain Alessandro Florenzi to Valencia, where the versatile fullback and winger is aiming for more playing time in order to keep his place on Italy's squad for the European Championship.

Zlatan Ibrahimović's return to AC Milan and Christian Eriksen's move to Inter Milan were the most high-profile signings in Italy during the transfer window. Ibrahimović has already made a major impact at Milan, which has gone unbeaten in six matches — four in Serie A and two in the Italian Cup — since he signed a free transfer at the end of December. The 38-year-old striker has two goals in five matches and, more importantly, added a sense of belief for the long-struggling seven-time European champion.

Eriksen, meanwhile, is being relied on at Inter to help reduce the three-point deficit behind eight-time defending champion Juventus. The Denmark playmaker signed a five-season contract after joining from Tottenham this week in a deal reportedly worth 20 million euros ($22 million). All three of Inter's signings this month came from the English Premier League. Ashley Young joined from Manchester United and Victor Moses signed from Chelsea, although he spent the past year on loan at Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UK withdraws some staff from China embassy, consulates due to coronavirus

Britain is withdrawing some staff from its embassy and consulates in China due to the coronavirus, the UK government said in a statement on Saturday.As of 31 January, some staff and dependants from the British Embassy and Consulates are bei...

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agri

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agriwarehouses across country FM....

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to build

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to buildwarehousing facility on their land, says FM....

Escorts' tractor sales up 1.2 pc in Jan

Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd on Saturday said its agri machinery segment registered 1.2 per cent rise in sale of tractors to 6,063 units in January 2020. It had sold 5,991 units in January last year, the company said in a filing to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020