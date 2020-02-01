AC Milan recalls Diego Laxalt; Juventus offloads Emre Can

United States left-back Antonee Robinson underwent medical exams with AC Milan in an attempt to transfer from Wigan but the deal fell through before the window closed on Friday. Instead, Milan recalled Diego Laxalt from Torino, where the Uruguay fullback had been on loan.

Juventus was relatively quiet on the transfer market, with little-used Emre Can moving to Borussia Dortmund on deadline day in a deal that could be worth as much as 26 million euros ($29 million). Mario Mandzukic signed for Qatari club Al-Duhail after being dropped by coach Maurizio Sarri, and third goalkeeper Matteo Perin was loaned to Genoa for the rest of the season.

Juve's biggest deal was signing 19-year-old midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta in a deal that could end up being worth as much as 44 million euros. But Juventus then immediately sent Kulusevski to Parma on loan. Roma loaned captain Alessandro Florenzi to Valencia, where the versatile fullback and winger is aiming for more playing time in order to keep his place on Italy's squad for the European Championship.

Zlatan Ibrahimović's return to AC Milan and Christian Eriksen's move to Inter Milan were the most high-profile signings in Italy during the transfer window. Ibrahimović has already made a major impact at Milan, which has gone unbeaten in six matches — four in Serie A and two in the Italian Cup — since he signed a free transfer at the end of December. The 38-year-old striker has two goals in five matches and, more importantly, added a sense of belief for the long-struggling seven-time European champion.

Eriksen, meanwhile, is being relied on at Inter to help reduce the three-point deficit behind eight-time defending champion Juventus. The Denmark playmaker signed a five-season contract after joining from Tottenham this week in a deal reportedly worth 20 million euros ($22 million). All three of Inter's signings this month came from the English Premier League. Ashley Young joined from Manchester United and Victor Moses signed from Chelsea, although he spent the past year on loan at Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

