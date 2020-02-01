Left Menu
India fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20 against New Zealand

  • PTI
  • Dubai
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

The Indian team was on Saturday docked 40 percent of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at the Westpack Stadium here. ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target on Friday after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement. On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra had leveled the charges.

Skipper Kohli pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. India beat New Zealand in the super over to stretch their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series.

