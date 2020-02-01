Left Menu
Seemath Kumar Singh posted as new IGP (western range)

  • Mangaluru
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:12 IST
Seemant Kumar Singh has been appointed as Inspector General of Police (western range) with its headquarters in the city. Singh had earlier served in Dakshina Kannada district in the capacity of superintendent of police and then as the first police commissioner of the city police commissioner when it was formed.

Arun Chakravarthy, who was functioning as IGP (western range), has been transferred to railway division, Bengaluru in the capacity of additional director general of police. The government issued these transfer orders on Friday, official sources said.

Chakravarthy had been serving as the western range as IGP here for over three years.

