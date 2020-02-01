Left Menu
Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Sunday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:25 IST
Representative Image

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Men's doubles final (0400 GMT) 11-Rajeev Ram (U.S.)/Joe Salisbury (Britain) v Max Purcell (Australia)/Luke Saville (Australia)

Men's singles final (not before 0830 GMT) 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

