Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Sunday
Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA
Men's doubles final (0400 GMT) 11-Rajeev Ram (U.S.)/Joe Salisbury (Britain) v Max Purcell (Australia)/Luke Saville (Australia)
Men's singles final (not before 0830 GMT) 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
