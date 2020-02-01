REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

American Sofia Kenin counter-punched her way back from a set down against Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win on Saturday. BASKETBALL-NBA-BRYANT

LeBron celebrates his 'brother' Kobe in emotional speech LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivered an emotional speech honoring his “brother” Kobe Bryant prior to the first Lakers game since the NBA great, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

ATHLETICS-SHOE Nike prototype Vaporfly shoe banned but current version going to Olympics

LONDON (Reuters) - Nike Vaporfly shoes used to run the world's first sub-two hour marathon will be banned from professional sport under a landmark decision on Friday that also allows currently sold versions of the high-tech shoes to be used in the Olympics. SPORTS

CRICKET-T20-NZL-IND/ Cricket-New Zealand v India Twenty20 international

New Zealand host India in the fifth match of their Twenty20 series in Mt. Maunganui. 2 Feb

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/PREVIEW (TV) Football - NFL - Super Bowl fans gather to celebrate NFL championship

Supporters gather in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. 1 Feb 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (TV) Golf - European Tour - Saudi International

Day four of the Saudi International. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among the names who have signed up to play. 2 Feb 11:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GOLF-PHOENIX/ Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open final round

Coverage of final round of the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. 2 Feb

OLYMPICS-2020/VOLLEYBALL-OPENING (PIX) (TV) Olympics-Ariake Arena, one of venues newly built for Tokyo 2020, is officially opened

The Ariake Arena, one of venues newly built for Tokyo 2020 that will host volleyball and wheelchair rugby, is officially opened by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. 2 Feb 05:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-SCO/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Scotland

1 Feb 20:45 ET / 16:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ITA/ (PIX)

Rugby Union Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Italy 1 Feb 18:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

1 Feb 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Sheffield United 1 Feb 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool face Southampton in the Premier League. 1 Feb 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. 1 Feb 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-NOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Norwich City

1 Feb 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Everton 1 Feb 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BRH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

1 Feb 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-MPL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Montpellier PSG play Montpellier in French Ligue 1

1 Feb 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich Mainz 05 play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

1 Feb 18:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach League leaders RB Leipzig play Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

1 Feb 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-FIO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Fiorentina Juventus host Fiorentina in a Serie A match.

2 Feb 15:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v AS Roma AS Roma visit Sassuolo in a Serie A match. We will include details from the day's other two matches.

1 Feb 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

1 Feb 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Action from the men's final of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

2 Feb 12:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

