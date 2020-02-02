Warriors' Curry out at least four more weeks

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will miss the entire month of February due to his fractured left hand but is expected to return at some point in March, the team said in a statement on Saturday. Curry, who has missed the past three months, will expand his on-court work and be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to the Warriors.

Curry suffered the injury in an Oct. 30 loss to the Phoenix Suns and underwent surgery two days later. The 31-year-old Curry recently increased the intensity of his workouts with an eye on returning to action in March.

Curry, a six-time All-Star, wants to return despite the club's poor record. Golden State owns an NBA-worst 10-39 record entering Saturday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time MVP averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in four games this season.

A veteran of 11 seasons and three NBA championships, Curry has averaged 23.5 points per game, with a career-best of 30.1 during the 2015-16 season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.