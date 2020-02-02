Left Menu
Jaguars' Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of Year award

  Updated: 02-02-2020 07:03 IST
Jaguars' Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of Year award

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night. The prestigious award annually recognizes a player for outstanding community service off the field as well as on-field excellence.

Campbell has been a big hit in the community in his three seasons with Jacksonville and has also been a Pro Bowl selection each year. "My goal when I give back is to inspire people; to encourage people to believe that dreams are achievable if you put the work in," Campbell said at the NFL Honors awards event in Miami. "Everybody, and I mean everybody, can give back. Wherever you are in your life, it doesn't matter where you are in your life, but reach back and help someone.

"It's our duty to help our neighbors. Even if you can only give five minutes to someone in need, give it to them. That one-on-one quality time, that little bit of extra time can make a world of difference. Those five minutes can change a life." The 33-year-old Campbell started the CRC Foundation in 2009 to honor his late father, Charles Richard Campbell.

Since joining the Jaguars, he has hosted holiday shopping sprees for children who have completed extra lessons in financial literacy as well as regularly making appearances at local schools with Kids Hope Alliance to discuss social justice. In June, he hosted 250 children at the Calais Campbell JaxPAL Youth Football STEM Camp. He also started Campbell's Season of Giving in 2019 when he donated $1,000 for every Jacksonville victory, $5,000 for each of his sacks, $2,500 for every half sack and $2,000 for every tackle for loss.

Campbell had 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits in 2019. He was named Defensive MVP of last week's Pro Bowl after having a sack and forced fumble. He has 88 career sacks in 12 seasons, the first nine spent with the Arizona Cardinals.

"Calais Campbell's impact extends far beyond the field, into communities throughout Phoenix, Jacksonville and beyond," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "During his 12 seasons in the league, he has been a tremendous role model for the youth he serves through his CRC Foundation and is incredibly deserving of the league's most prestigious honor." This was Campbell's third Payton Award nomination. He was up for the award with the Cardinals in 2011 and 2014.

Walter Payton was a Hall of Fame running back for the Chicago Bears from 1975-87. He is the second-leading rusher in NFL history with 16,726 yards. Payton died in 1999 at age 45 due to complications of liver disease.

