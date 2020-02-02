Left Menu
NBA Warriors say injured star Curry could return in March

  San Francisco
  Updated: 02-02-2020 09:47 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 09:43 IST
Injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and three-time league champion, will be re-evaluated in four weeks and could return in March, the club said Saturday. Curry, who turns 32 on March 14, suffered a broken left hand on October 30 against the Phoenix Suns and underwent surgery two days later.

Curry "has made good progress during his rehabilitation over the last several weeks and continues to expand his individual on-court work each week," the Warriors said in a statement. "We are hopeful, based on continued progress, that he will return to action at some point in March." Curry averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in four games before the injury. He had career averages of 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds entering this season.

The Warriors have reached the past five NBA Finals, taking titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 before losing to Toronto in last year's championship series. But without Kevin Durant, who left for Brooklyn after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in last year's NBA Finals that has sidelined for this season, and injured star guards Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors have slid to an NBA-worst 10-39 record this season, their first in a new $1 billion arena in San Francisco.

