Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer admits flat Man Utd need winter break

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 09:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 09:44 IST
Solskjaer admits flat Man Utd need winter break
Image Credit: Flickr

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes a two-week winter break can rejuvenate his side's season after a 0-0 draw with Wolves did little for their hopes a top-four finish in the Premier League. United handed a debut to �47 million ($62 million) signing Bruno Fernandes in midfield, but the reason for the Portuguese's purchase remained obvious as Solskjaer's men again lacked guile and goals without the injured Marcus Rashford up front.

"We've played so many games in the last two months. The players are down to the bare bones, their energy levels are down and they need a break now," said Solskjaer. United are not in action again until they travel to Chelsea on February 17.

That clash appears a must-win for Solskjaer's men as they remain six points behind Chelsea in fourth, despite a run of four wins in 13 games for the Blues, and fall a point behind Sheffield United. Rashford is not expected to return for at least another couple of months, which is why United made a surprise last-minute move for Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

"We do lack that little spark in the last third," added Solskjaer. "Give us this break and we'll start scoring goals."

- Overly cautious -

Wolves also harbor ambitions of playing Champions League football, for the first time, next season and they also remain six points adrift of Chelsea, but they were overly cautious in their approach and have now failed to score in three meetings with United over the past month. Nuno Espirito Santo's men also now have nearly two weeks off and they too look in need of a break after already playing 41 games this season due to their early start in the Europa League.

"We don't think about the top four. We now have a rest and during this break, we will try to improve our game," said Nuno. Fernandes was keen to make his mark as he went head-to-head with many of his international teammates, but United were largely restricted to shots from long-range. "Bruno is a top player," added Solskjaer. "First half, everyone was getting the ball into his feet and Bruno is one of those who players who wants players moving in front of him and we didn't do that." Rui Patricio twice denied his former Sporting Lisbon teammate, while Juan Mata also curled just wide in the second half.

Wolves' plan to contain and counter-attack nearly paid off when Adama Traore burst through the heart of the United midfield and played in Raul Jimenez, who forced David de Gea into a fine save. Ighalo is still making his way to Manchester from China. Without the Nigerian, Solskjaer had to turn to 18-year-old Mason Greenwood in the search for a winner.

The teenager nearly delivered with a deflected shot that dropped kindly into the wrong-footed Patricio's arms. The hosts best chance fell to substitute Diogo Dalot deep into stoppage time, but his header trickled inches wide to ensure United have won just one of their last five league games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

How to survive coronavirus quarantine, French style

Carry-Le-Rouet France, Feb 2 AFP Twice a day they will have their temperature taken and nurses will check them for coronavirus symptoms other than that, their main concern will be how to keep their phone charged and get their laundry done. ...

Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan -Saudi state TV

Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, Saudi state television reported on Sunday citing a Saudi diplomat.Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the ...

Health News Roundup: Good sleep practices may boost performance in older shift workers

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.To mask or not to mask confusion spreads over coronavirus protectionDo not wear a mask if you are well read a warning plastered across the front of Singapores main newspaper on Friday, as...

Participants hail car rally for blind, say it will help in inclusion of visually impaired in society

Participants on Sunday hailed the car rally which was organised for the visually impaired in Ahmedabad stating that such initiatives will help in inclusion of the blind in society. The rally was organised by Blind Peoples Association on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020