Nets' Irving sprains knee, reportedly will have MRI

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving sprained his right knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to the Washington Wizards and was ruled out by the team. ESPN reports an MRI is scheduled for Sunday for Irving, who got tangled with Bradley Beal in a fight for the ball before Beal fell awkwardly on the outside of Irving's right leg.

Irving rolled over in obvious pain, holding his knee and remaining down for some time. After being tended to by trainers, he walked off under his own power, limping badly, to the locker room. Irving finished with 11 points, his lowest mark in a game this season, as the Wizards rallied for a 113-107 victory.

In his first year with Brooklyn, Irving missed 26 games from November until mid-January with a right shoulder impingement. He entered Saturday averaging 28.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

