McDavid, Draisaitl go off in rout of Flames

  • Updated: 02-02-2020 11:37 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@EdmontonOilers )

Connor McDavid scored twice, and Leon Draisaitl collected four assists to lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 win over the Calgary Flames Saturday night in an old-time Battle of Alberta matchup. The Oilers, who collected wins on consecutive nights, have an 8-1-2 record in their last 11 games.

Having lost the first three meetings this season, the Oilers were looking for a quick start and received it in a big way, taking a two-goal lead 65 seconds into the clash. After Kailer Yamamoto opened the scoring 29 seconds into the game, Zack Kassian made it a 2-0 lead when he converted Josh Archibald's crossing pass.

Buddy Robinson, in his second game since being summoned from the minors, put the Flames on the board at 12:42 -- his second NHL goal and first since April 7, 2016 with Ottawa -- but McDavid scored twice to make it a 4-1 lead. His first of the night came with a top-corner shot from the slot on a power play with less than five minutes remaining in the opening frame. The second came when he snapped a shot on an odd-man rush at the 3:18 mark of the second period. That kicked off a wild middle frame. Matthew Tkachuk scored 77 seconds later on a great setup, and Elias Lindholm made it a one-goal game with a bank-shot off goaltender Mike Smith just past the midway point.

However, Calgary's comeback hopes were dashed by another two Oilers goals. Draisaitl's takeaway led to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins finishing a play at the 11:37 mark. Then, Caleb Jones found the mark with a point shot with four minutes left in the period. But that wasn't the end of the excitement. The Battle of Alberta was on full display thanks to a line brawl with 24 seconds left in the period -- which included a rare fight between Smith and Calgary netminder Cam Talbot.

Sam Gagner and Gaetan Haas -- with a penalty shot-tally -- added Edmonton's third-period goals to round out the scoring. Smith made 15 saves before he was ejected and collected the win. Mikko Koskinen stopped all eight shots in his relief appearance.

David Rittich, who was pulled after surrendering four goals, stopped 22 shots in total, having to return after the goalie bout. Talbot stopped 19 of 21 shots in just over 16 minutes of action.

