Jets end 5-game skid by beating Blues

  • Reuters
  • Winnipeg
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 12:16 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 12:14 IST
Jack Roslovic scored twice and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the visiting St. Louis Blues 5-2 Saturday night to snap their five-game losing streak. Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets, who won for just the second time in their last nine games. Andrew Copp, Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine also scored for Winnipeg, and Sami Niku and Mark Scheifele each had two assists.

Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly scored, and Jordan Binnington stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Blues, who are 1-6-1 in their last eight road games. The Jets capitalized on a break with 1:16 left in the first period to take 1-0 lead. Linesman Greg Devorski inadvertently blocked a Blues clearing attempt at their blue line, creating a two-on-one rush for Winnipeg.

Niku slid a cross-ice pass to Roslovic, who beat Binnington from the right-wing. Roslovic put the Jets up 2-0 with 2:55 left in the second period. He crossed in front of the net -- accidently blocking a shot -- and gathered up the rebound to score from a tough right-side angle.

Then Copp scored with 15 seconds left in the second period by coming down the middle to convert a snap shot from the between the circles. The Blues finally got on the board with a three-on-two rush in the third period, with Schenn converting Jaden Schwartz's pass to the right-wing.

O'Reilly's snap shot from the inside of the right circle cut the Winnipeg lead to 3-2 with 4:10 left. After Vince Dunn hit the post with a potential game-tying shot, Wheeler and Laine sealed the victory with empty-net goals. With Jets forward Mathieu Perreault sidelined with an upper-body injury, Logan Shaw replaced him in the lineup.

Blues coach Craig Berube made multiple lineup changes. Winger Troy Brouwer played for the first time since Dec. 18 and started with Schenn and Alexander Steen -- who played in his 1,000th NHL game. Winger Mackenzie MacEachern, who had been sidelined by a lower-body injury, and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo also played for the Blues, for Jordan Kyrou and Carl Gunnarsson.

