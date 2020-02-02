Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Formula E calls off Sanya race due to coronavirus

File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

The all-electric Formula E motor racing series has abandoned plans for a race in the Chinese city of Sanya next month because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The sport will continue to work with its regional partner and local authorities to study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve, the Formule E and FIA governing bodies said in statements on Sunday. The race had been scheduled for March 21 in the coastal resort in Hainan province.

The outbreak of the flu-like virus has killed more than 300 people and infected more than 14,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan in Hubei province late last year. Formula E said the decision was made jointly with the governing FIA and the Chinese federation of automobile and motorcycle sports to ensure the health and safety of traveling staff, participants and spectators.

The race would have been the sixth of the championship's 14 rounds, with Seoul in May and Jakarta in June now the only remaining Asian races. Formula E Champions DS Techeetah are Chinese owned.

The move will put Formula One in the spotlight, with Shanghai due to host the Chinese Grand Prix on April 19 as the fourth round of what would be a record 22-race season. That race is a much bigger event than city-focused Formula E and would normally be expected to draw a weekend crowd of more than 100,000 and bring in fans from outside China.

The sport's governing body last week said that it was monitoring the situation closely under the direction of medical commission president Professor Gerard Saillant. "The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming races and, if necessary, take any action required to help protect the global motorsport community and the wider public," it said.

The outbreak has affected numerous international sports events in China. Among them was the world indoor athletics championships scheduled to be held in Nanjing over March 13-15, which have now been postponed until next year. Basketball, badminton and boxing qualifying tournaments for this year's Tokyo Olympics have also been postponed, rescheduled or moved, while an LPGA Tour golf tournament has been pushed back to next year.

