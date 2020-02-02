Left Menu
Oxlade-Chamberlain hails Roberto Firmino after win over Southampton

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain heaped praise on teammate Roberto Firmino after the club thrashed Southampton in Premier League.

Oxlade-Chamberlain hails Roberto Firmino after win over Southampton
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain heaped praise on teammate Roberto Firmino after the club thrashed Southampton in Premier League. Liverpool secured a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday and Firmino completed a memorable hat-trick of assists which helped his side dominate the opponents.

"It becomes a little bit normal when you play with that guy. That's the way he plays and he does those magnificent things all the time. I love him, I absolutely love him. He's such a joy to play with and to feed off," the club's official website quoted Oxlade-Chamberlain as saying. Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opening goal of the match with the help of Firmino's assist. Jordan Henderson doubled the lead and Mohamed Salah's brilliant two goals confirmed Liverpool's win.

Oxlade-Chamberlain said Firmino is a 'top man'. "He's always looking for others, he works for the team and his skills speak for themselves. He's a top man and we all love him," he said.

With this victory, Liverpool have taken a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. The club will now take on Norwich City in the league on February 15. (ANI)

