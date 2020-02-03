Redskins TE Davis announces retirement

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis retired from the NFL on Sunday after 14 seasons. Davis, who turned 36 on Friday, made the announcement during a video featuring Rob Gronkowski that aired on the Fox Super Bowl LIV pregame show and later confirmed it with a text message to ESPN.

Davis was set to become a free agent. He missed Washington's last 12 games in 2019 after suffering a concussion. He caught 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in four games. The two-time Pro Bowl selection (2009, 2013) caught 583 passes for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns in 198 games with the San Francisco 49ers (2006-15), Denver Broncos (2015) and Redskins (2016-19).

Davis was San Francisco's first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft and won a Super Bowl ring with the 2015 Broncos.

