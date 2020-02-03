Left Menu
Davis leads Raptors over Bulls for 11th straight win

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 04:23 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 04:11 IST
Rookie Terence Davis scored a career-best 31 points on 12-for-15 shooting and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Chicago Bulls 129-102 Sunday to equal their franchise record with 11 straight wins. Pascal Siakam added 17 points and nine rebounds despite not playing in the fourth quarter for the Raptors, who also won 11 straight in 2016 and 2018.

Serge Ibaka scored 16 points for Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 14, Fred VanVleet had 12 points and eight assists while Chris Boucher had 15 and Patrick McCaw scored 10. Thaddeus Young had 21 points and seven rebounds for Chicago before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bulls, who have lost three in a row. Chandler Hutchison had 17 points and Ryan Arcidiacono and Coby White had 12 each.

The Raptors swept the three-game season series from the Bulls and have won 12 straight against them. The Raptors led by 10 points after three quarters and scored the first six points of the fourth quarter.

The lead reached 21 on McCaw's 3-pointer with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Despite a 15-2 Chicago run, Toronto led 32-29 after the first quarter.

Arcidiacono tied the game at 39 with a 3-pointer with 8:49 left in the second quarter. White's 3-pointer put Chicago ahead by three with 6:28 left in the half. The Bulls led 63-60 at halftime.

The Raptors took a five-point lead on OG Anunoby's running reverse dunk after three minutes of the third quarter had elapsed. The lead reached 77-67 on Siakam's 13-footer with 7:07 left in the third. LaVine's dunk with 4:28 left cut it to five, but Lowry's two free throws in the final minute gave Toronto a 95-85 lead after three quarters.

Toronto's Norm Powell was out after suffering a fracture in his left hand in the win Friday over the Detroit Pistons. Chicago's Kris Dunn did not play because of a right-knee injury suffered in the loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

--Field Level Media

