Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leafs look to keep hot streak going vs. Panthers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 04:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 04:27 IST
Leafs look to keep hot streak going vs. Panthers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be trying to extend their three-game winning streak Monday night when they play the visiting Florida Panthers, who had their own streak stopped at six wins on Saturday. The Leafs have won all three of their games since the All-Star break, including a 2-1 overtime decision Saturday night over the visiting Ottawa Senators.

The Panthers, playing for the first time since Jan. 21 on Saturday, lost 4-0 to the host Montreal Canadiens. The second game of Florida's six-game win streak came at home on Jan. 12 with an 8-4 rout of the Maple Leafs.

Toronto will be looking for a little revenge on Monday. "They're going to be coming in here on Monday and we certainly know we didn't like the way that we played and the result we got when we were out there," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters. "We know we have to be a whole lot better here Monday and we're excited for a chance to play for us a really important game."

"We have to bring it to another level," said Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 31 saves Saturday. "At this time of the year, the games and points are so important. It doesn't matter how long you've had a break, you have to find a way to get the wins and get the points. It's less and less games, so the points are crucial." Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, who has 16 goals and 38 assists, left the game Saturday during the second period with a lower-body injury after being hit along the boards by Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber.

"We're thinking that it's not serious, but we'll get a better gauge on the timing of it," Panthers coach Joel Quenneville told reporters. Barkov is one point away from becoming the third player in franchise history to reach 400 points.

The game Monday is significant because the teams are Atlantic Division rivals. The Panthers trail the third-place Maple Leafs by two points with two games in hand. "We've got 32 (games) to go," Quenneville said. "You know how important it's going to be for both teams. That's where we're at. If you want to be a playoff team, you've got to do everything you can to find a way to win two points. That's going to be our concentration."

The Maple Leafs defeated the Senators with backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson making his first start since Jan. 4, although he had two relief appearances in between. That saved No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen for Monday.

Also expected to return to Toronto's lineup is right winger Kasperi Kapanen, who was a healthy scratch Saturday, a move that Keefe said was for "internal accountability." Kapanen was expected to talk to the media on Monday.

This will be the second of a stretch in which Toronto plays five of seven at home. "We obviously just want to continue to build on the way we responded after the break," Maple Leafs center and captain John Tavares said. "Just the attention to detail consistently over 60 minutes without the puck and especially being smart at the right times in the right areas. Still wanting to obviously be dynamic, control possession and create opportunity."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Simpson tops Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson won a sudden-death playoff against Tony Finau when he birdied the first extra hole at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.Both players ended their final rounds at 17-under 267 at TPC Scottsdale with Simpson, who birdied the last two hol...

Harden scores 40 as Rockets defeat Pelicans

James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double and the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109, back-and-forth win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and ni...

France says 20 evacuees from China showing signs of coronavirus infection

Paris France, Feb 03 SputnikANI About 20 passengers of Frances evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan in China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arr...

4 students suspended from university hostel for taking part in pro-Amaravati protest

Four students of Acharya Nagarjuna University have been suspended from the varsity hostel for taking part in protests demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Two students of Journalism and Mass Communicatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020