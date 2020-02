Soccer-Players clash with pitch-invading fan, sparking riot in Brazil

A Brazilian derby match was interrupted by a riot on Sunday which started when a supporter ran onto the pitch and was wrestled to the ground by a player from the away team who was in turn accidentally kicked by a teammate. Avai was winning 2-0 away to local rivals Figueirense in Florianopolis when video images showed the shirtless fan running towards their team bench.

The fan was hauled over by reserve goalkeeper Gledson before another Avai player, Bruno Silva, aimed a kick at the fan -- who was now on the ground -- but accidentally struck his teammate instead. Riot police came onto the field and led the fan away along with several others who had managed to get past the perspex barriers surrounding the pitch.

Pictures showed other Figueirense fans fighting among themselves on the terraces while several barriers were smashed. Brazilian media said that the trouble started when Bruno Silva was substituted, insulted by Figueirense fans and responded with gestures as he left the pitch.

Both teams play in the second division of the Brazilian league although Sunday's match was in a regional championship in the state of Santa Catarina. The match resumed after a 20-minute delay and there were no further goals.

