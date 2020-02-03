Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Players clash with pitch-invading fan, sparking riot in Brazil

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 04:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 04:28 IST
Soccer-Players clash with pitch-invading fan, sparking riot in Brazil

A Brazilian derby match was interrupted by a riot on Sunday which started when a supporter ran onto the pitch and was wrestled to the ground by a player from the away team who was in turn accidentally kicked by a teammate. Avai was winning 2-0 away to local rivals Figueirense in Florianopolis when video images showed the shirtless fan running towards their team bench.

The fan was hauled over by reserve goalkeeper Gledson before another Avai player, Bruno Silva, aimed a kick at the fan -- who was now on the ground -- but accidentally struck his teammate instead. Riot police came onto the field and led the fan away along with several others who had managed to get past the perspex barriers surrounding the pitch.

Pictures showed other Figueirense fans fighting among themselves on the terraces while several barriers were smashed. Brazilian media said that the trouble started when Bruno Silva was substituted, insulted by Figueirense fans and responded with gestures as he left the pitch.

Both teams play in the second division of the Brazilian league although Sunday's match was in a regional championship in the state of Santa Catarina. The match resumed after a 20-minute delay and there were no further goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Simpson tops Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson won a sudden-death playoff against Tony Finau when he birdied the first extra hole at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.Both players ended their final rounds at 17-under 267 at TPC Scottsdale with Simpson, who birdied the last two hol...

Harden scores 40 as Rockets defeat Pelicans

James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double and the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109, back-and-forth win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and ni...

France says 20 evacuees from China showing signs of coronavirus infection

Paris France, Feb 03 SputnikANI About 20 passengers of Frances evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan in China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arr...

4 students suspended from university hostel for taking part in pro-Amaravati protest

Four students of Acharya Nagarjuna University have been suspended from the varsity hostel for taking part in protests demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Two students of Journalism and Mass Communicatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020