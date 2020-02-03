Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chiefs QB Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after win over 49ers

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's championship game. The 24-year-old ran in one touchdown and passed for two more as the Chiefs rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, becoming the youngest player to win both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards. Yankees manager Boone on the money with Super Bowl prediction

Aaron Boone is the manager of Major League Baseball's New York Yankees but it appears he is also an American football expert after correctly predicting the result of Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. "I’m goin w the Chiefs. 31-20," Boone tweeted ahead of the game in Miami. Headaches but no hangovers as Miami gears up for Super Bowl

After a night of living up to its party reputation Miami was looking for more on Sunday as the final countdown to the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chief and San Francisco 49ers began under a blanket of security and protests. More than eight hours before 1830 ET kickoff, fans, some who had paid over $5,000 for a ticket, made their way through miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic, protests by local residents and airport type security before settling into their seats at Hard Rock Stadium. Djokovic targets Grand Slam record in two seasons

No sooner had Novak Djokovic claimed his 17th Grand Slam trophy by triumphing at the Australian Open for the eighth time on Sunday, the Serb was already setting himself a deadline to claim the record of major titles. Djokovic's 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory in a thriller over fifth seed Dominic Thiem drew him within three slams of Roger Federer's haul of 20 and two behind second-placed Rafa Nadal's 19. Native American advocates say change to Chiefs name, traditions overdue

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thousands of fans will see the culmination of five decades of striving for the NFL's ultimate stage: the Super Bowl. Advocates for Native Americans, meanwhile, say it will be a stark reminder of how far they have to go. Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 12-year veteran defensive end Campbell won in recognition of his charitable work, primarily mentoring and educating children, while Jackson was the first player since New England Patriot Tom Brady in 2010 to be voted for unanimously for MVP. Kobe Bryant honored with moment of silence at Super Bowl

There was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday following the death of the basketball great, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in California a week ago. Prior to kickoff, players from both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers stood at the 24-yard-line to honor Bryant, who wore the number 24 during much of his two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Djokovic puts down Thiem coup to win eighth Australian crown

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in a thriller on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. Under siege for much of a riveting four-hour slog, the defending champion found himself behind after three sets for the first time in eight finals at Rod Laver Arena. Comeback masters Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the National Football League's 100th season. Graphic: https://graphics.reuters.com/NFL-SUPERBOWL/010031PL3WR/index.html Simpson surges to beat Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson stormed from two shots back with two holes to play to win a sudden death playoff with Tony Finau at the Phoenix Open golf tournament on Sunday. Simpson sank clutch birdies on his final three holes, including the first playoff hole, to claim the victory by a stroke over the hard luck Finau.

