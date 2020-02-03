Left Menu
Maxwell named skipper for BBL's Team of the Tournament

Melbourne Stars all-rounder Maxwell has been named as skipper of the Big Bash League's (BBL) Team of the Tournament on Monday.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell (Photo/Cricket Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Stars all-rounder Maxwell has been named as skipper of the Big Bash League's (BBL) Team of the Tournament on Monday. Maxwell's side has qualified for the playoffs and will face Sydney Thunder to book a spot in the final. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers are already through to the final.

"Glenn Maxwell has been named captain of the KFC #BBL09 Team of the Tournament, as voted by the @BBL coaches. Team: M. Stoinis, J. Inglis (wk), M. Wade, G. Maxwell (c), J. Wells, M. Marsh, T. Curran, R. Khan, D. Sams, H. Rauf," Cricket Australia tweeted. The eight BBL coaches have selected the competition's first-ever official Team of the Tournament with the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers heavily represented with three players apiece.

Marcus Stoinis who scored 612 runs, the most in the tournament, and Jonathan Wells, the third-highest scorer with 478 runs - make it to the team. Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis has earned the nod to open alongside Stoinis, pushing Hobart's Matthew Wade to number three.

Scorchers captain and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is at number six, with Adelaide's veteran seamer Peter Siddle leading the bowling unit. Tom Curran, Daniel Sams and Haris Rauf are the other pacers in the team on the back of their performance in the tournament. Sams is the leading wicket-taker with 30 scalps while Curran is at the second spot with 22 wickets.

Rauf, playing in his first BBL season, bagged 17 wickets in eight matches. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan is the only full-time spinner in the team. He picked 19 wickets in 15 games. There are no players from the Brisbane Heat or Melbourne Renegades in the team.

BBL team of the tournament: Marcus Stoinis (Stars), Josh Inglis (Scorchers), Matthew Wade (Hurricanes), Glenn Maxwell (c, Stars), Jonathan Wells (Strikers), Mitchell Marsh (Scorchers), Tom Curran (Sixers), Rashid Khan (Strikers), Daniel Sams (Thunder), Peter Siddle (Strikers), Haris Rauf (Stars). The coaches are Adelaide's Jason Gillespie, Darren Lehmann of the Brisbane Heat, Hobart's Adam Griffith, Michael Klinger of the Melbourne Renegades, Dave Hussey of the Melbourne Stars, Adam Voges from the Perth Scorchers, Greg Shipperd of the Sydney Sixers and former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond of the Sydney Thunder.

The final of the tournament will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on February 8. (ANI)

