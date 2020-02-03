Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian fan abuses commentator, banned from entering Bay Oval: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mountmaunganui
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 12:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 12:29 IST
Indian fan abuses commentator, banned from entering Bay Oval: Report
Image Credit: Twitter (@NewZealandCric1)

A fan, reportedly of Indian descent, has been banned from entering the Bay Oval here for the rest of the country's domestic season after he was accused of abusing a commentator following the fifth T20 International between India and New Zealand. According to a report in 'stuff.co.nz', a 24-year-old man was arrested after he managed to sneak into the ground seeking an autograph from a commentator on Sunday.

But, after his request for an autograph was met with denial, he allegedly started abusing the commentator, prompting the security personnel to intervene and escort him out of the stadium. The commentator's identity has not been revealed.

Last month, a spectator from Auckland was banned by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) from attending matches for two years for his racist rant at England fast bowler Jofra Archer during a Test match here in November. New Zealand Cricket's public affairs manager Richard Boock said the man would be banned from grounds here for the rest of the home season, though he was not racist abuse.

"At the moment, as far as his future entry to arenas for the rest of the home international summer, any booking he has made has been blocked while we're assessing what went on and deciding what should happen," Boock was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz. From a turnout of 6250, Boock said 12 fans were evicted from the Bay Oval for unruly behavior.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Sabarimala: SC says will also deal with issue on whether reference order can be made in review jurisdiction for hearing by larger bench. PTI MNL SJK RKS SKVKJ

Sabarimala SC says will also deal with issue on whether reference order can be made in review jurisdiction for hearing by larger bench. PTI MNL SJK RKS SKVKJ...

UPDATE 1-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus, which has killed over 300 people and infected more than 14,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETICS The World ...

All-weather bowling attack, improved batting overseas make India formidable: Mike Hesson

An all-weather bowling attack and batsmens improved ability against pacers in overseas conditions have made India a formidable unit across formats, feels former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson. Hesson, who will take charge of Royal Chall...

Pakistan resumes flights from coronavirus-hit China

Pakistan on Monday resumed flights from coronavirus-hit China after two planes from the country landed at the airport in Islamabad. Pakistan had suspended flights from China till February 2 after the World Health Organisation declared the o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020