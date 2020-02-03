Left Menu
Development News Edition

KL Rahul jumps to second place in ICC T20 rankings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 14:23 IST
KL Rahul jumps to second place in ICC T20 rankings

KL Rahul reaped rewards for his stellar all-round show in India's 5-0 drubbing of New Zealand as he rose to a career-best second position in the ICC T20 Rankings released on Monday. Rahul scored 224 runs, including two fifties and a 40 plus score, in the five-match series besides keeping wickets.

Pakistan's Babar Azam maintained pole position while India vice-captain Rohit Sharma entered the top-10 of the batsmen rankings. Skipper Virat Kohli remained in ninth position. Among other Indians, Shreyas Iyer (up 63 places to 55th) and Manish Pandey (up 12 places to 58th) are others who have advanced in the latest rankings.

The story is similar for the India bowling attack as Jasprit Bumrah has gained 26 places to reach 11th position, Yuzvendra Chahal has advanced 10 places to 30th and Shardul Thakur's eight wickets in the series have lifted him 34 places to 57th position. Navdeep Saini (up 25 places to 71st) and Ravindra Jadeja (up 34 places to 76th) have also moved up.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's 160 runs in the series have taken him from 23rd to 16th position while Tim Seifert (73rd to 34th) and Ross Taylor (50th to 39th) have also made notable gains in the batsmen's list. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has advanced six places to the 13th spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

China decries travel, visa measures taken against WHO advice on virus

China on Monday decried some countries for denying entry to people from Hubei province, at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, and cancelling of flights, as going against WHO recommendations not to take unnecessary or excessive measures...

Kashmir sees fall in minimum temperature

The minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley on Monday plunged several degrees below freezing point, with Pahalgam recording the coldest day at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus ...

"Goli Maro..." slogans at pro-CAA rally in Hyderabad

A group of people raised traitors should be shot slogans during a rally organised here as part of an event in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA by a local organisation. The city police launched an inquiry after one of the speake...

Calf injury rules Rohit out of NZ tour, Agarwal likely for ODIs; Rahul, Gill for Tests

In a blow to India, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Mount Maunganui. Rohit retired ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020