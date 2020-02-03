Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruno Fernandes is going to help us build this team: Dalot

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot praised Bruno Fernandes saying that the new teammate will bring them a lot of things and will help them build the team.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:08 IST
Bruno Fernandes is going to help us build this team: Dalot
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot praised Bruno Fernandes saying that the new teammate will bring them a lot of things and will help them build the team. "The players knew Bruno was a very good player of course. It's different seeing him abroad and then seeing him in training every day. He's going to bring us a lot," Goal.com quoted Fernandes as saying.

"I think he's going to be a very good player for us and he's going to help us build this team," he added. Fernandes joined Manchester United on Thursday from Sporting CP. He signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

Dalot added that he is trying to help Fernandes settle in with the team. "I had Portuguese coaches and staff when I came. They helped me a lot and when he came I try to do the same because he had a Portuguese guy, a player that he knew. I'm just trying to help him settle in with the whole team," Dalot said.

Manchester United will take on Chelsea on February 18 in Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Maple syrup or Vegemite? - UK looks to Canada and Australia for EU deal template

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pitched two models for his countrys trade ties with the European Union after Brexit a deal based on the EUs accord with Canada, or the basic terms the bloc has with Australia.Johnson used the two cou...

Soccer-Morata injury leaves Atletico short on forwards

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, the Spanish club said on Monday, leaving them short on forwards. Morata suffered the injury during the 1-0 derby defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday which le...

Pak police foils terror plot, arrests three Taliban terrorists

Pakistan police on Monday claimed to have thwarted a terror attack on a building of an intelligence agency in Punjab province and arrested three Taliban terrorists. According to a statement by the Counter-Terrorism Department CTD, an intell...

UPDATE 6-Oil falls as coronavirus hits demand; OPEC+ considers deeper cuts

Oil prices fell on Monday, dragged down by concern over demand in China after the coronavirus breakout, though the possibility of deeper crude output cuts by OPEC and its allies offered some price support. Brent crude was down 1 at 55.62 a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020