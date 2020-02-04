Left Menu
Development News Edition

Super Bowl LIV a hit with 102 million viewers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 03:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 02:44 IST
Super Bowl LIV a hit with 102 million viewers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

With the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers involved in a thrilling fourth quarter, Super Bowl LIV turned out to be a success for Fox on Sunday by attracting 102 million viewers, according to the network. The number of viewers for the game, which the Chiefs won 31-20 by overcoming a 10-point deficit by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter, included those watching Fox Deportes and Fox, NFL and Verizon digital properties. A 41.7 household ratings made it the Super Bowl's first ratings increase in five years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year's snoozer, with the New England Patriots defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history, drew a total audience of 100.7 million, according to CBS Sports. The most-watched Super Bowl, according to Sports Media Watch, was when 114.4 million tuned in to see the Patriots edge the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in 2015.

The numbers had dipped steadily until Sunday, with 2019's game reportedly the least-watched Super Bowl since 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

United Airlines suspending U.S.-bound mainland China flights a day earlier

United Airlines said on Monday it will move up its temporary suspension of U.S.-bound flights from mainland China by one day to Tuesday.The airline, which is the last U.S. airline still conducting China flights, on Friday said it planned to...

Motor racing-Hamilton is good but he's not God, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen believes he can thwart Lewis Hamiltons bid for a seventh Formula One title this season if Red Bull give him the tools to do the job.The 22-year-old Dutch driver won three races last year, finishing third overall in the champi...

Caps, Ovechkin try to get back on track vs. Kings

The Washington Capitals will be trying to bounce back from a tough loss while the visiting Los Angeles Kings continue trying to find their way with a rebuilding group when the teams meet on Tuesday night. Washington is coming off a 4-3 loss...

UPDATE 3-Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, debuts YouTube revenue

Google-parent Alphabet Incs worst fourth-quarter revenue growth since 2015 sent shares down nearly 5 on Monday, overshadowing the disclosure for the first time of YouTube advertising revenue. Revenue from Googles cloud service rose 53 to 2....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020