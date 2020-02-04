Left Menu
Blue Jackets C Wennberg placed on IR, out 3-4 weeks

  04-02-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed Alexander Wennberg on injured reserve Monday, with the team announcing that he is expected to miss the next three to four weeks. Wennberg suffered an upper-body injury in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. He played the first two periods, but did not return to the ice in the third period.

For the season, Wennberg has five goals and 15 assists in 52 games for Columbus in his sixth season with the team. The Blue Jackets' former No. 14 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft has 40 goals and 159 assists in 410 career games. In a corresponding transaction, Columbus also recalled center Ryan MacInnis from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters. MacInnis, who turns 24 on Feb. 14, has recorded one assist in a seven-game stint earlier this season, the first action in his NHL career.

He is the son of Hall of Fame defenseman Al MacInnis, a former member of the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

