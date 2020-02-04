Left Menu
Report: Iguodala may sit season if not dealt to desired team

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Memphis
  • |
  Updated: 04-02-2020 08:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 08:09 IST
Both the Memphis Grizzlies and veteran Andre Iguodala are holding firm on their trade-deadline wishes. With the Grizzlies reportedly trying to deal the three-time NBA champion forward before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, Iguodala has told the team he is apparently willing to sit out the rest of this season if Memphis can't work out a deal with one of his desired destinations.

The Athletic's David Aldridge tweeted Monday that the former Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers veteran has taken the hard-line stance with the deadline just three days away. Iguodala has stayed away from the Grizzlies since training camp as he and the team have worked toward his expected exit from the team. The Warriors traded Iguodala and a protected first-round draft pick to Memphis on July 7 in exchange for forward Julian Washburn.

The Grizzlies have refused to buy out the $17.2 million that Iguodala is owed this year in the final season of his three-year, $48 million contract, instead looking to find another team willing to trade for the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. The 35-year-old veteran has continued to work out separately from the Grizzlies.

Iguodala, an All-Star in 2012 when he played for the 76ers, was part of five consecutive NBA Finals teams with Golden State. Last season, he averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 68 games (13 starts). For his career, he is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 1,108 games (779 starts). Philadelphia made him the ninth overall pick in the 2004 draft out of Arizona, and he played for the 76ers through the 2011-12 season.

