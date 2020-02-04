Left Menu
Surging Panthers rally past Maple Leafs

  • Updated: 04-02-2020 08:22 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MapleLeafs)

Mike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 Monday night. Hoffman's 19th goal of the season at 10:13 was the third of four consecutive Florida goals in the third period. Pysyk notched his third of the game and seventh of the season into an empty net at 19:12.

Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Panthers, who have won seven of their past eight games. Mike Matheson had three assists, and Hoffman added an assist. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for the Panthers.

John Tavares, William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs, who had a three-game winning streak end. Mitchell Marner had two assists. Maple Leafs starting goaltender Frederik Andersen collided with Panthers center Frank Vatrano near the end of the first period and missed the final two periods due to an upper-body injury.

Andersen, who allowed one goal in eight shots, finished the first period. Michael Hutchinson then replaced him and gave up three goals on 13 shots. Pysyk scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 11:30 of the first period after a deft back pass from Matheson. It was Florida's second shot on goal of the game.

Tavares tied the game with his 19th goal this season from the slot at 3:21 of the second period. Matheson was off for tripping. Nylander scored his 25th goal of the season just after a power play had ended at 19:05 of the second on a deflection of a pass to the front of the net by Kasperi Kapanen.

Matthews tipped in a pass from Zach Hyman 38 seconds into the third period for his 37th goal this season. Pysyk scored on a rebound at 2:20 of the third. Huberdeau tied the game with his 19th goal 58 seconds later with Marner off for hooking.

The Panthers were without center Aleksander Barkov (lower-body injury), who is listed as day-to-day.

