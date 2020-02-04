Left Menu
Butler scores 38 as Heat beat 76ers

  Reuters
  Miami
  Updated: 04-02-2020 08:47 IST
  Created: 04-02-2020 08:41 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MiamiHEAT)

Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler -- playing against the team that traded him last year -- scored a season-high 38 points in just 29 minutes to lead the host Miami Heat past the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night. It was the second-highest-scoring regulation game in Heat history. Miami shot 56.5 percent from the floor, including 16-of-32 on three-pointers.

Butler made 14 of 22 shots from the floor, including 2 of 2 on three-pointers. Prior to this game, he had missed 13 consecutive three-pointers. Butler also made all eight of his free throws on Monday as the Heat improved to 22-3 at home this season. Goran Dragic added 24 points and six assists, and Bam Adebayo had 18 points, a game-high 11 assists and eight rebounds as Miami clinched the season series over Philadelphia, 3-1.

The 76ers were led by Joel Embiid, who had 29 points and 12 rebounds. Fellow All-Star Ben Simmons added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Mike Scott added 17 points off the bench, but Philadelphia, which is 9-18 on the road, has lost 10 of its past 12 games away from home. Despite Miami's win, the Heat got some bad news due to a pair of key injuries.

Starting power forward Meyers Leonard, who was coming off his best game of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds, sprained his left ankle and did not return. Leonard finished with three points and five rebounds. Backup shooting guard Tyler Herro, coming off a 23-point game, injured his right foot and did not return. He finished with two points.

Both teams led by as many as four points in a highly competitive first quarter. Miami ended the quarter on a 10-2 run and led 30-26. Embiid led all scorers with 11 points in that first quarter. The teams played to a stalemate in the second quarter as the Heat went into the break with a 56-52 advantage. The Heat had a 28-16 edge in first-half paint points, and Butler was dominant, scoring 23 points in the first 24 minutes.

Miami then produced its highest-scoring third quarter of the season with 41 points, taking a 97-77 lead. Butler, who had 15 points in the third, did not score again, but he was not needed in the fourth quarter as the Heat cruised.

