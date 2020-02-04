Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaw makes Test comeback, Agarwal replaces Rohit for ODI series

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 10:14 IST
Shaw makes Test comeback, Agarwal replaces Rohit for ODI series
India batsman Prithvi Shaw (Photo/ Prithvi Shaw Twitter)

Opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday made a comeback into the Indian Test team for the two-match series against New Zealand while Mayank Agarwal replaced injured Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad for the series beginning here on Wednesday. Shaw, who last played for India in October 2018, returns to the Test side after Rohit was ruled out of the series due to a left calf muscle strain. The two-Test series begins in Wellington on February 21.

With Rohit also ruled out of three-match ODI series beginning here on Wednesday, Mayank Agarwal replaces Rohit in the side and is in line to open alongside Shaw, provided K L Rahul continues to bat in the middle-order. "Vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday.

"He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury," said the BCCI in a statement. Shaw, who had made a century on Test debut against the West Indies in October 2018, had last month received a maiden ODI call-up for the New Zealand series.

After serving an eight-month doping ban last year, Shaw showed no signs of rustiness and was instantaneously amongst the runs in domestic cricket with the double hundred against Baroda being the highlight. Shaw has already been in New Zealand for more than two weeks with the A side and smashed a 150 against New Zealand XI in his first innings on the tour.

His India U-19 teammate Shubman Gill has expectedly retained his place in the Test squad following a match-saving double hundred for India A against New Zealand on Sunday. Both Shaw and Gill are openers but the former is expected to open alongside Agarwal in the first Test at Basin Reserve. Gill, who smashed the double ton batting at number four, can also make the eleven as a middle-order batsman.

Gill, who has played two ODIs, was part of the Test squad in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh but did not get a game. Kuldeep Yadav, who did not make the eleven in the five T20s against New Zealand, has been dropped from the Test squad with the selectors going for two specialist spinner options in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Chinaman played his last Test during the tour of Australia in January last year and during the home season, Ashwin and Jadeja were the preferred choice. Pacer Navdeep Saini too has made his way into the Test side following impressive performances in limited-overs cricket. Saini had received his maiden Test call-up for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in 2018 but is yet to make his debut. However, he has gone on to play three ODIs and 10 T20s for India.

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who had twisted his ankle during a Ranji Trophy game last month, has kept his place in the side but his participation in the series is subject to fitness. India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Leonard, George lead Clippers' rally vs. Spurs

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points and Paul George had 19, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 108-105 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Leonard, who also had seven assists and six rebounds, had scored...

Taiwan bars entry to foreign nationals traveling from China

Taiwans Foreign Ministry said the island will deny entry to all foreign nationals who had been to China during the past 14 days starting from Friday due to the increasing threat from the coronavirus epidemic.The new incoming travel ban incl...

Senseforth.ai Breaks Into Top-6 of the Global Machine Reading Performance Leaderboard

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Senseforth.ai, a leader in the Conversational AI space attained the 6th spot in one of the worlds most authoritative machine reading comprehension benchmarks, the Stanford Question Answering...

Sports News Roundup: Sweet Super Bowl success worth the 50-year wait for Chiefs

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Chiefs QB Mahomes far from complacent after Super Bowl triumphPatrick Mahomes, one day removed from leading the Kansas City Chiefs on a Super Bowl comeback for the ages, said on Monday he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020