Tatum scores 28 as Celtics defeat Hawks

  • Atlanta
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 11:10 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 11:05 IST
Jayson Tatum scored 15 of his team-high 28 points in the third quarter as the visiting Boston Celtics took control of the game en route to a 123-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Tatum was 10 for 20 from the field with five 3-pointers and had seven rebounds. He was one of three Celtics with more than 20 points, joining Gordon Hayward with 24 points and Jaylen Brown with 21. Hayward added seven rebounds and six assists.

The Hawks trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half but pulled to within two on a Kevin Huerter jumper that made the score 103-101. Hayward answered with back-to-back baskets, and Atlanta never got closer than three points. Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 34 points and seven assists. But Young committed nine turnovers, including one with a minute left when the Hawks were down by four.

The Hawks also got 23 points from Huerter, who made five 3s. John Collins added 22 points and 11 rebounds. Young injured his ankle on Saturday but was cleared to play on Monday morning. Atlanta was without Cam Reddish (concussion), De'Andre Hunter (left-ankle sprain), Bruno Fernando (left-calf strain), DeAndre Bembry (right-hand neuritis) and Alex Len (right hip flexor strain). The Hawks' lineup was so thin that coach Lloyd Pierce used guard Evan Turner for the first time since Dec. 28.

The Celtics were banged up, too. Kemba Walker missed his second straight game with left knee soreness and Marcus Smart was out with a right quad contusion. The Hawks took a 34-28 lead after the first quarter thanks to 17 points from Young, who was 4 for 5 on 3-pointers. Atlanta led 62-60 at halftime when Collins hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. There were 15 lead changes and nine ties in the first half.

Boston led by double digits for the first time when Daniel Theis tipped in a shot with 6:38 left in the third quarter to give the Celtics an 83-72 lead. Boston took a 95-84 lead into the fourth quarter. Both teams play again on Wednesday. Boston returns home to play Orlando, while Atlanta travels to Minnesota.

