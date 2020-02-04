Sports News Roundup: Heat's Butler hangs 38 on Sixers; No. 1 Baylor wins 19th straight and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs

Mike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Monday night. Hoffman's 19th goal of the season at 10:13 was the third of four consecutive Florida goals in the third period. Pysyk notched his third goal of the game and seventh of the season into an empty net at 19:12.

NFL-Chiefs' Super Bowl win sets tails wagging in Kansas City

The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was not only celebrated by the people of Kansas City, but it has also been thoroughly welcomed by man's best friend after tackle Derrick Nnadi paid the adoption fees of all 100-plus dogs housed at the city's three rescue shelters. Nnadi, born in Virginia of Nigerian parents, tweeted that the adoptions were the "perfect way to cap off this great season" after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's title-decider in Miami on Sunday.

NBA roundup: Heat's Butler hangs 38 on Sixers

Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler -- playing against the team that traded him last year -- scored a season-high 38 points in just 29 minutes to lead the host Miami Heat past the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night. It was the second-highest-scoring regulation game in Heat history. Miami shot 56.5 percent from the floor, including 16 of 32 on 3-point attempts.

Take 5: Biggest threats to the reign of Chiefs, Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best player in football. Just 36 starts into his career, he has a Lombardi Trophy, plus regular-season and Super Bowl MVP awards. He's only 24.

ATP roundup: Taberner upsets Verdasco in Cordoba

Carlos Taberner, a 22-year-old Spaniard ranked 198th in the world, upset seventh-seeded countryman Fernando Verdasco 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Monday in the opening round of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open. The victory was just the second-ever for Taberner in an ATP Tour event. In his only two prior main-draw appearances, he got to the second round at Montpellier, France, in 2018, and he lost in the opening round of the 2018 French Open.

Kansas City to honor Chiefs with the parade, rally on Wednesday

The Chiefs will be honored for their Super Bowl LIV victory with a parade on Wednesday, officials in Kansas City, Mo., announced. The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET, and festivities will conclude with a rally at Union Station beginning about two hours later.

Mahomes ready for a long career with Chiefs

Basking in the glow of a Super Bowl title, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants the opportunity to win many more championships while wearing a Chiefs uniform. Now eligible for a contract extension after playing three seasons, Mahomes, who earned the Super Bowl MVP honor, sounded ready to commit Monday morning.

After leading Chiefs to Super Bowl win, the future belongs to Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kick off the next century. The Chiefs' young quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto America's biggest sporting stage and produced an enthralling fourth-quarter rally that even the 49ers grudgingly applauded.

Clay season can help Murray get fit for Wimbledon: Corretja

Former world number one Andy Murray must build up his fitness during the European clay-court season but should consider skipping the French Open to be fresh for Wimbledon, his former coach Alex Corretja has said. The 32-year-old Briton missed the Australian Open due to a pelvic injury sustained at the Davis Cup Finals in November and then pulled out of tournaments at Montpellier and Rotterdam.

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Baylor wins 19th straight

Jared Butler scored 20 points as No. 1 Baylor defeated Kansas State 73-67 Monday night in Manhattan, Kan., extending the Bears' school-record winning streak to 19 games. Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) led wire-to-wire in snapping a six-game losing streak to Kansas State (9-13, 2-7).

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.