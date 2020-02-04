Left Menu
Short ball doesn't really faze me much now: Glenn Maxwell

Australia's Glenn Maxwell said he has addressed his problem of short-pitched bowling and it does not faze him anymore.

  Updated: 04-02-2020 15:57 IST
Australia's Glenn Maxwell . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Glenn Maxwell said he has addressed his problem of short-pitched bowling and it does not faze him anymore. "I think I've shown during this BBL (Big Bash League) that it doesn't really faze me that much at the moment. I know that in one-day cricket you get a few extra bumpers an over, that's fine," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Maxwell as saying.

"But it was probably something I did need to address, and when you have so much scrutiny it can be quite wearing on you. You're trying hard, trying to find a way to fix it," he added. Maxwell on Tuesday was included in Australia's T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming series against South Africa. He is currently leading the Melbourne Stars in BBL and has amassed 350 runs in the tournament so far.

Maxwell further stated that he is taking calculated decisions now. "I just feel like I'm a bit better at being able to deal with it, choosing which ones to score off and which ones to play, and that does come back to being a bit more still and being able to make a more calculated decision at the crease," he said.

Australia will take on South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

