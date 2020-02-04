Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:12 IST
FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus, which has killed over 420 people and infected more than 20,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year:

ATHLETICS * The World Athletics Indoor Championships, which had been scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organizers to settle on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

* The Asian Athletics Association canceled its Feb. 12-13 indoor championships in Hangzhou. SOCCER

* Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed. Guangzhou and the two Shanghai clubs will now join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played by the end of May.

Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were due to play away at Perth Glory and Sydney FC next week but Australian officials sought to reschedule the matches after their government imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from China. * A four-team women's Olympic soccer qualifying tournament involving China, Australia, Taiwan, and Thailand was moved from Wuhan and rearranged to be held in Australia by the AFC.

Organizers were also forced to change the match schedule after China's team, which arrived in Australia on Jan. 29, was placed in quarantine in Brisbane until after Feb. 5. * The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

FORMULA E * The all-electric Formula E motor racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya on March 21.

The move puts Formula One in the spotlight, with Shanghai due to host the Chinese Grand Prix on April 19. TENNIS

* The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Uzbekistan out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan. But the Feb. 4-8 event was later postponed https://twitter.com/ITFMedia/status/1222545405239603200 after Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.

BADMINTON * The Feb. 25 to March 1 China Masters tournament in Hainan was postponed after several players withdrew. The BWF said it hoped the flagship Badminton Asia Championships could still go ahead in Wuhan from April 21-26.

BOXING * The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as hosts of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in Wuhan was canceled. It will now take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.

BASKETBALL * The International Basketball Federation moved the Feb. 6-9 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers to be held in Foshan to Belgrade.

GOLF * The elite women's LPGA golf tour canceled the March 5-8 Blue Bay tournament to be held on Hainan.

* The sixth edition of the Hong Kong Ladies Open, scheduled to take place from Feb. 28-March 1, was postponed to May 8-10. EQUESTRIAN

* The Feb. 14-16 Longines Masters of Hong Kong showjumping leg was canceled. ALPINE SKIING

* Skiing's governing body canceled the Feb. 15-16 World Cup in Yanqing. X-GAMES

* The first winter X-Games scheduled to be held in China, in Hebei province from Feb. 21-23, was postponed. FUTSAL

* The AFC Futsal Championship that was scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan between Feb. 26 to March 8 has been postponed, with new dates to be announced when the situation stabilizes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Aerobridges to be used to screen passengers at 7 international airports

Aerobridges will be used at dedicated gates of seven international airports Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai to screen passengers from China, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong for novel coronavirus nCoV to ...

North Macedonia hopes for NATO accession ratification in March

North Macedonias President Stevo Pendarovski said on Tuesday that he expects the procedure of ratification countrys membership in North Atlantic Treaty organization to be completed next month.If everything goes to plan concerning the politi...

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni sectors of Poonch

Pakistan on Tuesday violated Ceasefire in Shahpur and Kirni Sectors of Poonch.At about 1630 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in...

Asian Wrestling C'ships will help prepare for Olympics: Ravi Dahiya

Gunning for an Olympic gold, World Championship bronze medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya says his main priority will be to stay injury-free and put up a good show at the Asian Wrestling Championships to prepare for the Tokyo Games. I am aiming fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020