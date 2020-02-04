Scoreboard of the ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinal match between India and Pakistan here on Tuesday. Pakistan Innings:

Haider Ali c Ravi Bishnoi b Jaiswal 56 Mohammad Huraira c Saxena b Sushant Mishra 4

Fahad Munir c Ankolekar b Ravi Bishnoi 0 Rohail Nazir c Tilak Varma b Sushant Mishra 62

Qasim Akram run out (Ankolekar/Dhruv Jurel) 9 Mohammad Haris c Saxena b Ankolekar 21

Irfan Khan b Kartik Tyagi 3 Abbas Afridi lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 2

Tahir Hussainc Dhruv Jurel b Kartik Tyagi 2 Aamir Alic Siddhesh Veer b Sushant Mishra 1

Mohammad Amir Khan not out 0 Extras: (B-1, W-10,NB-1) 12

Total: ( all out in 43.1 Overs) 172 Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 34-2, 96-3, 118-4, 146-5, 156-6, 163-7, 169-8, 172-9, 172-10.

Bowling: Kartik Tyagi 8-0-32-2, Sushant Mishra 8.1-0-28-3, Ravi Bishnoi 10-0-46-2, Akash Singh 7-0-25-0, Atharva Ankolekar 7-0-29-1, Yashasvi Jaiswal 3-0-11-1.

