Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Kashmir FC signs Robin and Ralte on loan from ISL side Hyderabad FC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:51 IST
Real Kashmir FC signs Robin and Ralte on loan from ISL side Hyderabad FC

Real Kashmir FC on Tuesday roped in striker Robin Singh and wing-back Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte on loan from Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC to strengthen themselves in the rest of I-League campaign. Robin made his ISL debut with Delhi Dynamos in 2015. After impressing with East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in the I-League, the India international enjoyed his most productive season with FC Pune City last term, playing 16 matches and contributing four goals and three assists, before shifting to Hyderabad FC.

Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, popularly known as Sena Ralte, began with Royal Wahingdoh of Meghalaya and helped his team earn promotion to the top division in 2013-14. He helped the team finish third in the I-League 2014-15. His tough and effective approach earned him Chennaiyin FC's interest in 2015 as he featured in six games for the Super Machans in the ISL. At Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos, he showcased his potential, which earned him a contract offer from ATK for the 2018-19 season.

On his association with Real Kashmir, Robin said, "I am really happy to be a part of the Real Kashmir FC Team. I had heard great things about the club and it is an honour to be playing for them. I am training hard and looking forward to the upcoming matches." Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson said, "We are really excited to get these two star players on board. They bring a lot of experience to the squad and will be a great partnership upfront for us. We are sure with these two star additions; our team will be stronger than ever."

Sandeep Chattoo, co-founder of Real Kashmir, FC said, "We are excited to get these two super-talented players in our team. Robin is a promising and dedicated player; his ability to convert goals in tough situations and his calm state of mind makes him a suitable striker for us. I look forward to a long term association with him." Real Kashmir are lying at sixth spot in the I-League standings with 12 points from eight matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Will continue 'struggle' for Jan Lokpal Bill, full statehood for Delhi if re-elected: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday promised voters that it would continue its struggle for the Jan Lokpal Bill and full statehood for the national capital if it is voted back to power in Delhi. The party also said it will make efforts to get th...

Delhi needs govt that will not resort to appeasement but supports CAA: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but supports the CAA, abolition of Article 370 and issues related to national security. Addressing an election rally ahead of the Febr...

Governor tells students not to run after jobs but become entrepreneurs

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday told the students of Rajiv Gandhi University RGU not to run after jobs but take up start-up scheme and become entrepreneurs. Speaking at the 37th Foundation Day function of the l...

Unemployment sky high, is this 'sanyog' or PM's 'prayog': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of job losses and took a dig at his sanyog-prayog remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020