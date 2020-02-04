Left Menu
Soccer-Bayern forward Perisic out for weeks after training injury

Bayern Munich striker Ivan Perisic will be sidelined for several weeks after fracturing an ankle bone in Tuesday's training, coach Hansi Flick said. The Croatian 31-year-old was injured during a challenge with team mate Alvaro Odriozola and had to be taken off the pitch in a golf cart.

"Ivan has an ankle bone fracture. That means it will take four weeks until it fully heals. After that there also be rehabilitative training," Flick said. "It was initially a bit of a shock because he was good for us with his dynamism."

Perisic, a 2018 World Cup finalist, joined Bayern in August from Inter Milan to provide attacking options. He has scored four goals so far in the Bundesliga. Bayern are already struggling with a string of injuries to key players. But they have also reclaimed the Bundesliga lead last week and take on Hoffenheim in the German Cup third round on Wednesday.

