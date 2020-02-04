The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of Premier Badminton League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-U19-LD WC U-19 World Cup: Yashasvi, bowlers help India crush Pakistan by 10 wickets, enter 7th final

Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 4 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal batted like a man among boys while Kartik Tyagi reminded Pakistan of Waqar Younis' toe-crushing yorkers as defending champions India walloped their arch-rivals by 10 wickets to enter their seventh ICC U-19 World Cup final here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-2ND LD TEAM Shaw makes Test comeback, Agarwal replaces Rohit for ODI series

Hamilton, Feb 4 (PTI) Opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday made a comeback into the Indian Test team for the two-match series against New Zealand while Mayank Agarwal replaced injured Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad for the series beginning here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW Injury-hit India look for context in ODI battle against subdued New Zealand

By Chetan Narula Hamilton, Feb 4 (PTI) Injuries to key players has opened the door for exciting youngsters such as Prithvi Shaw to make an impression in the Indian line-up against a low-on-confidence and depleted New Zealand in the three-match ODI series starting here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-LD INNINGS

India dismiss Pakistan for 172 in U-19 World Cup semifinal Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 4 (PTI) Indian bowlers produced a brilliant performance under pressure to dismiss Pakistan for 172 in the first U-19 World Cup semifinal here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-COMBINATION

Shaw, Agarwal set to make ODI debut after Kohli says Rahul will bat in middle-order By Chetan Narula

Hamilton, Feb 4 (PTI) India are set to field two debutant openers, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, in the first ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday after skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that K L Rahul will continue to bat in the middle-order.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI Not looking at NZ ODIs as preparation for T20 World Cup, IPL right platform for it: Kohli

By Chetan Narula Hamilton, Feb 4 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that his team is not looking to strengthen its T20 World Cup preparations in the ODI series against New Zealand as the upcoming IPL is the "right platform" for it.

SPO-CRI-WILLIAMSON

Williamson ruled out of first two ODIs against India Hamilton, Feb 4 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was on Tuesday ruled out of the first two ODIs against India owing to a left shoulder injury he sustained during the third T20I here at Seddon Park.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-BRYANT

Kobe Bryant's death put life in perspective for me: Virat Kohli Hamilton, Feb 4 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash has impacted his outlook towards life, which he feels, is sometimes taken for granted in pursuit of control over the future.

SPO-LIFT-LD NATIONAL

Mirabai betters own national record, lifts 203kg to win gold in Nationals (Eds: Updating with details and Mirabai quotes)

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) Olympic medal hopeful and former world champion Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday bettered her own national record by lifting a total of 203kg to win the 49kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships here.

SPO-LIFT-MIRABAI Targeting Olympic medal, Mirabai watchful of her fitness

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) India's only Olympic medal hopeful weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu's main aim is to stay injury-free in the build-up to the final round of the qualifications in April where she targets to lift a personal best of 210 kilograms.

SPO-HOCK-WOM Rani strike helps India women's hockey team beat Great Britain 1-0

Auckland, Feb 4 (PTI) Skipper Rani Rampal struck the solitary goal as the Indian women's hockey team recorded a 1-0 win over Great Britain in its fourth match of the ongoing tour here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LATHAM Stand-in skipper Latham hopes fresh faces will turn it around for Kiwis

Hamilton, Feb 4 (PTI) New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham is banking on fresh faces to turn around the fortunes of his injury-hit side against a seemingly invincible India in the ODI series starting here on Wednesday.

SPO-CWG-SHOOT India's proposal to host CWG shooting, archery events backed by UK House of Lords

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) India's proposal to host the additional shooting and archery events for the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been endorsed by the British House of Lords after an extensive debate.

SPO-CRI-PAK-KAMRAN Umar was joking, didn't intend to misbehave: Kamran

Karachi, Feb 4 (PTI) Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has come out in defence of his younger brother Umar, who is facing a ban for allegedly misbehaving at a fitness test, saying he was just joking and didn't intend to offend anyone.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHENNAI Chennai City look to revive fortunes in match against Indian Arrows

Coimbatore, Feb 4 (PTI) Defending champions Chennai City FC will look to bounce back from two consecutive losses when they take on All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows in their I-League match here on Wednesday.

SPO-PBL-NE North Eastern Warriors edge Chennai Superstarz 4-3 to take top spot at PBL

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) North Eastern Warriors edged Chennai Superstarz 4-3 in an exciting face-off to grab the top spot at the fifth Premier Badminton League here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-NOC Pak players can participate in three ICC approved leagues in a year: PCB

Karachi, Feb 4 (PTI) Pakistan players will now be able to take part in a maximum of three ICC approved leagues in a year excluding the Pakistan Super League, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-MISBAH-PCB Misbah appears before Board of Governors, outlines selection policy and plans for next six months

Karachi, Feb 4 (PTI) Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday outlined his selection policy and plans for the next six months before Pakistan Cricket Board's Board of Governors during a meeting here.

