Phillies to retire Halladay's 34 on anniversary of perfect game

The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Roy Halladay's No. 34 on May 29, the 10th anniversary of the Hall of Fame right-hander's perfect game. The jersey retirement ceremony will take place at Citizens Bank Park prior the start of the Phillies' game against the Washington Nationals.

"Roy Halladay made an indelible mark on Phillies history with so many spectacular moments, including his perfect game and postseason no-hitter," Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a news release Tuesday. "His impact on the game was evident by his induction into the Hall of Fame. We are honored to have Roy join an elite group of players to have their numbers retired by the Phillies." Halladay tossed the 20th perfect game in Major League Baseball history on May 29, 2010, a 1-0 victory against the Florida Marlins.

A statue of Halladay will also be unveiled that night at the stadium's third-base plaza. Halladay's number will be the seventh retired by the Phillies, along with Richie Ashburn (1), Robin Roberts (36), Steve Carlton (32), Mike Schmidt (20), Jim Bunning (14) and Jackie Robinson (42).

The Toronto Blue Jays, for whom he pitched from 1998-2009, retired his No. 32 in 2018. Halladay, who died in a plane crash at the age of 40 in 2017, was inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star retired after the 2013 season with a 203-105 record, a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts in 416 games (390 starts). He was 55-29 with a 3.25 ERA in 103 starts in four seasons with Philadelphia (2010-13). --Field Level Media

