Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phillies to retire Halladay's 34 on anniversary of perfect game

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:48 IST
Phillies to retire Halladay's 34 on anniversary of perfect game

The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Roy Halladay's No. 34 on May 29, the 10th anniversary of the Hall of Fame right-hander's perfect game. The jersey retirement ceremony will take place at Citizens Bank Park prior the start of the Phillies' game against the Washington Nationals.

"Roy Halladay made an indelible mark on Phillies history with so many spectacular moments, including his perfect game and postseason no-hitter," Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a news release Tuesday. "His impact on the game was evident by his induction into the Hall of Fame. We are honored to have Roy join an elite group of players to have their numbers retired by the Phillies." Halladay tossed the 20th perfect game in Major League Baseball history on May 29, 2010, a 1-0 victory against the Florida Marlins.

A statue of Halladay will also be unveiled that night at the stadium's third-base plaza. Halladay's number will be the seventh retired by the Phillies, along with Richie Ashburn (1), Robin Roberts (36), Steve Carlton (32), Mike Schmidt (20), Jim Bunning (14) and Jackie Robinson (42).

The Toronto Blue Jays, for whom he pitched from 1998-2009, retired his No. 32 in 2018. Halladay, who died in a plane crash at the age of 40 in 2017, was inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star retired after the 2013 season with a 203-105 record, a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts in 416 games (390 starts). He was 55-29 with a 3.25 ERA in 103 starts in four seasons with Philadelphia (2010-13). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Exposes dirty face of AAP, Kejriwal: Nadda on Shaheen Bagh shooter

Taking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala was identified as an AAP worker by police, BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday said it exposed the party and Kejriwal who were playing with the countrys secu...

Cricket-Dazzling De Kock helps S Africa ease to victory against England

Captain Quinton de Kock smashed a sparkling century as South Africa eased to a seven-wicket victory against world champions England in the opening One-Day International at Newlands on Tuesday. After being put into bat England overcome a top...

Tiffany shareholders approve USD 16.2-bn bid by France's LVMH

Paris, Feb 4 AFP The shareholders of US jewellery company Tiffany gave the green light Tuesday for its acquisition by luxury behemoth LVHM for a sum of USD 16.2 billion, setting the French firm up to become a power player in fine gems at a ...

Soccer-Three Fiorentina directors fined for insulting ref after match

Three Fiorentina directors, including former Italy midfielder Giancarlo Antognoni, have been fined for insulting the referee after their teams 3-0 defeat by Juventus in Serie A on Sunday. Antognoni was fined 25,000 euros 27,600 for having y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020