NFL-Jaguars to play two regular season games in London this year

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to become the first NFL side to play two regular-season home games outside the United States in the 2020 season, with the matches to be played at London's Wembley Stadium, the team said in a statement on Tuesday. The team will fly to London during the 2020 season for back-to-back games that will be held over consecutive Sundays.

NFL teams have traditionally played one international match-up overseas in a bid to increase the league's popularity outside the United States but the Jaguars will now play an additional home game overseas. "The ability to play two home games... at Wembley Stadium over this season will further entrench the Jaguars' popularity in London and throughout the UK during a time when the popularity of the NFL continues to grow rapidly in Europe and elsewhere beyond the United States," Jaguars owner Shahid Khan said.

"We're privileged to be the first team in NFL history to play two home games in London during a single season and plan to make the most of it on game days and every day of the year." The 2020 NFL season is set to kick off in September and conclude with the Super Bowl in February 2021.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday to capture the franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

