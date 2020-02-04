HOF voter who snubbed Jeter remains a mystery

The lone baseball writer who didn't name New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot opted to keep his or her vote private. The Baseball Writers' Association of America released the ballots of 315 voters to the public on Tuesday, and all of them included Jeter.

Jeter was named on 396 of the 397 ballots announced on Jan. 21, one year after longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became Cooperstown's first unanimous selection. Since 2012, voters have had the option of checking a box on the ballot if they want it released to the public two weeks after the vote totals are announced.

Jeter and former Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker will be inducted on July 26. They will join catcher Ted Simmons and former players' association head Marvin Miller, who were voted in last month by the Hall of Fame's Modern Era Committee. --Field Level Media

