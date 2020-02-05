Report: Chargers keeping offensive coordinator Steichen

The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a new deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Steichen, 34, took over the job midway through last season when Ken Whisenhunt was fired following a 3-5 start.

The Chargers averaged 384.3 yards of offense per game under Steichen, compared to 350.6 during the first half of the season under Whisenhunt. Steichen originally worked on the Chargers' staff as a defensive assistant from 2011-12. After one season as an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2013, he returned to the Chargers in the same position from 2014-15.

The former UNLV quarterback served as the Chargers' quarterbacks coach from 2016 until he became the interim offensive coordinator. After a 5-11 season, big changes to the Los Angeles offense could be in store in 2020 if the team moves on from franchise quarterback Philip Rivers.

