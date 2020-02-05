Soccer-Liverpool's youngsters beat Shrewsbury in FA Cup replay

Liverpool's youngsters vindicated manager Juergen Klopp's decision to rest his entire first-team squad as they beat third-tier Shrewsbury Town 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield on Tuesday. Klopp was not even in attendance but would have been smiling as Ro-Shaun Williams's comical 75th-minute own goal sealed victory and a fifth-round clash with Chelsea.

Liverpool, whose starting lineup was the youngest in their history, had a let-off as Shrewsbury, backed by 8,000 fans, had a goal ruled out via VAR. Wayne Rooney will face his old club Manchester United in the fifth round after he netted a penalty for Derby County in their 4-2 win over fourth-tier Northampton Town.

