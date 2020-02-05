Could be Love's last stand as Cavs visit Thunder

Left Menu
The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder met, Kevin Love became frustrated. The Cavaliers star's frustrations boiled over near the end of the first half on Jan. 4, when Love found himself in the post matched against Thunder point guard Chris Paul -- seven inches shorter.

Instead of passing the ball to Love, Cleveland's Collin Sexton kept dribbling just past half court. That led to Love throwing up his hands in disgust before walking toward Sexton to demand the basketball. Sexton passed the ball to Love, who quickly fired it in the direction of Cedi Osman.

Now, the teams' second meeting could be Love's final game with the Cavaliers. Cleveland plays in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, the day before the NBA's trade deadline.

"I just don't know what's going to happen," Love said. "We'll let the chips fall, I've been saying that. But I expect to probably finish the season out here and continue to play extremely hard." While Love reportedly still would like to be traded, he hasn't displayed outward frustration since that outburst against the Thunder. He also has been plenty productive on the court.

In the 14 games since that 121-106 loss to the Thunder, Love is averaging 20.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He's shooting 47.5 percent overall and 39.1 percent from behind the 3-point line. Oklahoma City comes into Wednesday's game having won seven of its last eight. Cleveland has lost 11 of its last 12.

While Cleveland is in sell mode and tied for last in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday's game, Oklahoma City's intentions as the trade deadline closes in aren't as clear. The surprising Thunder are securely in the playoff picture, and they have plenty of future draft picks -- thanks to the offseason trades of Russell Westbrook and Paul George -- to use in trades to bolster this year's roster. But Oklahoma City is as likely to be sellers than buyers, though standing pat appears the most likely outcome.

After missing eight consecutive games for personal reasons, Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson is expected back Wednesday after being a full participant in Monday's practice. "It's great to have him back," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "He seems to be in a really good place."

Donovan said he hadn't decided whether Ferguson would be in the starting lineup or in a reserve role. The coach didn't think conditioning would be a factor. "He never seems like he ever looks tired to me," Donovan said. "He runs around, and he's got a really good motor and energy. So, he looked like his normal self."

With Ferguson sidelined, rookie Luguentz Dort has started the last seven games, averaging 9.3 points and 1.3 steals in 26 minutes. Center Tristan Thompson, another Cleveland player rumored to be on the trade block, missed Monday's loss to the New York Knicks with a sore right quad. His status for Wednesday's game is unclear.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

