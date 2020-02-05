Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Chiefs hope to keep WR Watkins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kansas City
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 07:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 07:07 IST
Report: Chiefs hope to keep WR Watkins
Image Credit: Flickr

The Kansas City Chiefs hope to keep wide receiver Sammy Watkins in 2020, despite speculation about his possible departure, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Watkins' salary-cap hit climbs next season to $21 million -- the highest of any NFL wideout -- in the final year of a three-year, $48 million deal he signed in free agency in March 2018. The Chiefs, who currently have about $19 million in cap space, could free up $14 million by releasing or trading Watkins.

But according to the report, the Chiefs hope to bring Watkins back, potentially with a contract extension or adjustment. Watkins was asked before the Super Bowl about possibly renegotiating his contract, and he replied by suggesting he might not play at all in 2020.

"If it suits me and my family and my needs, for sure," he told reporters. "But I'm really in a different space right now. I don't know what I'm going to do. If we win, I might chill out. I might sit out a year. You just never know. Not retiring, but I might just want to rest up and chill." Watkins has not yet elaborated on those comments since the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday.

Although he has played six NFL seasons, Watkins is just 26, but his production has been sporadic in Kansas City. He had 52 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns in 14 regular-season games in 2019, but a huge chunk -- nine catches, 198 yards and all three touchdowns -- came in Week 1. Watkins had 40 catches for 519 yards and three scores in 10 games in 2018.

In the playoffs, however, Watkins has made a larger impact. He had 10 catches for 176 yards in two games last season and then piled up 14 grabs for 288 yards and a touchdown during this year's run to the Super Bowl title. That included five catches for 98 yards in Super Bowl LIV, with a 38-yard reception setting up the go-ahead touchdown. Selected by the Bills with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft, Watkins spent three years in Buffalo before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, for whom he played one season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein

Jurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers objections. A sketch artist hired by Reuters saw a couple of the naked photos when they were passed to...

Dark horse Buttigieg takes early lead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, Joe Biden at 4th

Dark Horse Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor, has taken an early lead in Iowa Caucus of the Democratic party presidential primaries, while former vice president Joe Biden was trailing at the fourth position. Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, more th...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesNYSE parent held takeover talks with eBay httpson.ft.com2GUanBh Macys to shut 125 stores in 1.5...

UPDATE 4-Emerging from impeachment shadow, Trump uses speech to ridicule Democrats, tout economy

Only hours before his expected acquittal on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to go face to face with his accusers and defenders in Congress, ridiculing Democratic healthcare proposals and touting the U.S. economy. V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020