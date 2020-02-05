Left Menu
Vasilevskiy, Stamkos keep Lightning red hot vs. Knights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 08:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 08:33 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots to pick up his league-leading 27th victory, and Steven Stamkos scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to lead the host Tampa Bay Lightning to their fourth straight victory, 4-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn also scored goals for Tampa Bay, which improved to 16-2-1 in its last 19 games. Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat each added two assists as the Lightning improved to 9-0-0 against Pacific Division teams this season while extending their home win streak to seven games.

Vasilevskiy improved to 14-0-2 in his last 16 starts, tying the team record for longest point streak of 16 games set by Nikolai Khabibulin (12-0, four ties) set in 2003. Paul Stastny and William Carrier scored goals, and Brayden McNabb had two assists for Vegas, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 14 saves.

Tampa Bay, playing its first home game since a 4-3 shootout win over Los Angeles on Jan. 14, took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on Point's first goal in 11 games. Point, left alone in the high slot, took a pass from Kucherov and then fired a wrist shot past Fleury's blocker side for his 19th goal of the season. Vegas tied it five minutes later when Carrier fired a wrist shot from the high slot past Vasilevskiy's glove side for his sixth goal of the season and first in 15 games.

The Lightning took a 2-1 lead at the 17:57 mark of the period on a double-deflection of a Palat shot. It was redirected by Anthony Cirelli in the slot and then again by Johnson in front of the crease and inside the right post for his 13th goal of the season. Vegas tied it early in the third period when Stastny redirected Jonathan Marchessault's shot past Vasilevskiy's right pad for his fourth goal in six games and 16th of the season.

Stamkos then put Tampa Bay back ahead to stay midway through the period with his 24th goal of the season, deflecting Point's spinning shot from the top of the slot past Fleury's glove. Vegas pulled Fleury for an extra attacker with 2:07 remaining, and Killorn sealed the win with an empty-netter with 44.7 seconds remaining.

