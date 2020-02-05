Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Olympics CEO: "I'm seriously worried" over China virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 09:20 IST
Tokyo Olympics CEO: "I'm seriously worried" over China virus
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday said they are increasingly concerned about the disruption the fast-spreading virus in China is causing ahead of the games, which open in just under six months. Chief Executive Officer Toshiro Muto sounded a grave note speaking at a meeting with officials of the International Paralympic Committee.

"I am seriously worried that the spread of the infectious disease could throw cold water on the momentum toward the games," Muto said, speaking in Japanese. "I hope that it will be stamped out as soon as possible."

Saburo Kawabuchi, the mayor of the Athletes Village where 11,000 Olympians will stay, showed his apprehension. "I truly hope that the infectious disease will die down somehow so that we will be able to operate the Paralympics and Olympics smoothly," he said.

"In the worst case — we will do our utmost for the athletes so that they will be able to concentrate on performing their best." Tokyo organisers have repeatedly said there are no plans to cancel the Olympics. That position has been repeated by the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee.

But the problems deepen with each passing day. Some Olympic qualifying events have been cancelled, or relocated. Travel restrictions will add more confusion, and travelling fans are sure to be fearful. Japan has not reported any deaths from the virus. But deaths in mainland China rose to 490 on Wednesday.

"In Japan, we are facing all sorts of problems including coronavirus infections, cyber security and transportation systems," Toshiaki Endo, an organising committee vice president, said on Tuesday at a news conference. "The IOC is satisfied with our preparations," he added.

Craig Spence, a spokesman for the Paralympic committee, tried to be reassuring. "We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular here in Japan and the World Health Organization, will take all the necessary measures to address the situation."

Japanese Prime Minister Shino Abe was asked Monday in the national legislature about the viral outbreak and the impact on the Olympics. He brushed aside worries. But Yurkio Koike, the government of Tokyo, sounded more concerned in recent comments.

"We must firmly tackle the new coronavirus to contain it, or we are going to regret it," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks climb as policymakers lift sentiment; start-ups gain

China stocks rose on Wednesday, with the start-up index leading the recovery, on hopes that Beijing will make a concerted effort to prop up the economy to calm coronavirus fears. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.6 ...

Prince Charles announces Katy Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust

Prince Charles announced American singer Katy Perry as the new ambassador for the British Asian Trusts Childrens Protection Fund for India. The Trust is a charity founded by The Prince in 2007 after he witnessed widespread poverty and hards...

Granlund scores in OT as Predators edge Jets

Mikael Granlunds one-timer off the post 111 into overtime gave the Nashville Predators a 2-1 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Granlunds 11th goal of the season gave the Predators their third win in four games, with two of tho...

Two more planes evacuate Americans from virus-hit Wuhan

The United States evacuated more than 300 more people on two new flights out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, the State Department has said. The two flights left Wuhan on Tuesday US time after the passen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020