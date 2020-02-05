Left Menu
Development News Edition

Granlund scores in OT as Predators edge Jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 09:37 IST
Granlund scores in OT as Predators edge Jets
Image Credit: Twitter (@PredsNHL)

Mikael Granlund's one-timer off the post 1:11 into overtime gave the Nashville Predators a 2-1 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Granlund's 11th goal of the season gave the Predators their third win in four games, with two of those victories coming beyond regulation.

For the third time this season, Connor Hellebuyck and Juuse Saros engaged in a goaltending duel. Hellebuyck made 38 saves in a 2-1 Jets victory over the Predators on Nov. 19, while Saros blanked Winnipeg 1-0 with 28 saves on Jan. 12. Saros stopped 33 of 34 shots on Tuesday. The Nashville backup has a .966 save percentage and 1.01 goals against average against Winnipeg this season.

Hellebuyck stopped 34 of 36 shots in the hard-luck defeat. Despite a 1.00 GAA and .971 save percentage over his last five games against the Predators dating back to last season, Hellebuyck has only a 3-1-1 record to show for his dominant play. Four of Granlund's goals have come in his last seven games.

The Jets are 2-7-1 over their last 10 games, and 2-7-2 in their last 11 games on home ice. The Predators improved to 14-9-3 in road games this season.

Mason Appleton opened the scoring 2:46 into the game. Appleton took a pass at the blue line from Nikolaj Ehlers, then made a quick rush toward the net and converted his third goal of the season. The Predators overcame that slow start to outshoot Winnipeg by a 15-9 margin in the first period. This pressure culminated in the game-tying goal at the 17:39 mark, as Nick Bonino scored his 16th goal.

Neither team scored during the remaining two periods, despite plenty of fast-paced action and chances on both sides. The Jets outshot Nashville 25-19 during the second and third periods. Patrik Laine had Winnipeg's best chance at a go-ahead goal, missing a penalty shot at 8:55 of the second period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks climb as policymakers lift sentiment; start-ups gain

China stocks rose on Wednesday, with the start-up index leading the recovery, on hopes that Beijing will make a concerted effort to prop up the economy to calm coronavirus fears. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.6 ...

Prince Charles announces Katy Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust

Prince Charles announced American singer Katy Perry as the new ambassador for the British Asian Trusts Childrens Protection Fund for India. The Trust is a charity founded by The Prince in 2007 after he witnessed widespread poverty and hards...

Granlund scores in OT as Predators edge Jets

Mikael Granlunds one-timer off the post 111 into overtime gave the Nashville Predators a 2-1 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Granlunds 11th goal of the season gave the Predators their third win in four games, with two of tho...

Two more planes evacuate Americans from virus-hit Wuhan

The United States evacuated more than 300 more people on two new flights out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, the State Department has said. The two flights left Wuhan on Tuesday US time after the passen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020