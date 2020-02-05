Shreyas Iyer scores maiden century in ODIs

India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday registered his maiden century in the 50-over format. He achieved the milestone in the ongoing first ODI against New Zealand here at the Seddon Park.

Iyer brought up his century in the 43rd over of the innings. The right-handed batsman came out to bat with India at 50/1 in the eighth over. He was involved in a 102-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli. Iyer was finally dismissed by Tim Southee in the 46th over after playing a knock of 103 runs.

Kohli was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 51 runs, but Iyer marched on and found support in wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul. Before this match, Iyer had six half-centuries to his credit in the 50-over format.

In the ongoing match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. While filing this report, India had reached a score of 304/4 in 46.3 overs. (ANI)

